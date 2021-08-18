Peamount In European Action This Morning

Peamount United are in Champions League action this morning.

They take on Serbian champions Spartak Subotica.

Kick off in the Netherlands is at 11am.

Celtic are in Europa League action this evening.

They welcome Dutch side AZ to Parkhead for the first leg of their play off.

It's a 7.45 start and Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou is hoping the Glasgow crowd inspire Celtic to victory.

Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City remain unbeaten in the early stages of the Championship.

They drew 2-2 at Peterborough last night.

Fulham remain top after a 2-1 win at Millwall.

Troy Parrott was on the mark for MK Dons, who beat Charlton 2-1 in League One.

In the Championship this evening, QPR go to Middlesbrough,

It's Birmingham against Bournemouth,

Hull take on Derby County,

Nottingham Forest play Blackburn Rovers,

And it's West Brom to meet Sheffield United.