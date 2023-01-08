Pauls beaten in Cup semi-final but win Killarney derby

St. Pauls Killarney were beaten in their InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup semi-final.
They lost 69-64 to Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.
In Men’s National League Div 1 Scotts Lakers won 100-79 against Killarney Cougars.
