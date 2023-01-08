Advertisement
Pauls beaten in Cup semi-final but win Killarney derby

Jan 8, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrysport
Pauls beaten in Cup semi-final but win Killarney derby
***REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Basketball Ireland InsureMyHouse.ie Women's National Cup Semi-Final, Upper Glanmire Sports Hall, Cork 7/1/2023 St Paul’s Killarney vs Abbey Seals Dublin Lions Abbey Seals Dublin Lions' Katie Flanagan, Trudy Walker, Amelia Motz and Rachel Brennan celebrate after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher
St. Pauls Killarney were beaten in their InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup semi-final.

They lost 69-64 to Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

In Men’s National League Div 1 Scotts Lakers won 100-79 against Killarney Cougars.

