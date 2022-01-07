Advertisement
Sport

Paul O'Connell rules himself out of Munster job

Jan 7, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Paul O'Connell has ruled himself of of the Munster job.

The Ireland forwards coach told the '2 Johnnies Podcast' that he wouldn't be qualified to replace Johann van Graan.

The South African will leave Munster at the end of the season.

O'Connell joins fellow Munster legend Ronan O'Gara in distancing himself from the role.

Munster's current forwards coach Graham Rowntree agreed a two year contract extension earlier this week.

Meanwhile Simon Zebo will play for Munster against Ulster in the United Rugby Championship at Thomond Park tomorrow.

The Corkman hasn't lined out for the province in three months.

Jack Crowley starts at out half, with Sean French getting a first start on the right wing.

Jack McGrath has been named in the Ulster 15.

