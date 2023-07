St Patrick's Athletic lost 2-1 to Dudelange in their Conference League first qualifying round first leg tie in Luxembourg last night, but Mark Doyle's late goal gives the Saints hope ahead of the second leg in Dublin next week.

In the competition today, Dundalk play Bruno's Magpies in Gibraltar from 5pm Irish time this evening, with Derry City facing HB Torshavn in the Faroe Islands from 7.