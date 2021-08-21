Pats fail to close in on Rovers

St. Pat’s have missed the chance to pull level on points with SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers.

A hat-trick from Tunde Owolabi gave Finn Harps a 3-1 win over Pat’s in Ballybofey.

Drogheda United got the better of the Louth derby at Oriel Park.

Mark Doyle scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Dundalk.

While Cian Cavanagh scored twice and missed a penalty as Waterford thrashed Longford 4-1 at the RSC.

Shelbourne are now eight-points clear at the top of the First Division, despite dropping points for a fourth consecutive game.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Bray at Tolka Park.

But Galway failed to capitalise, losing 1-nil away to Athlone Town.

Treaty United drew one-apiece with Wexford.

Cabinteely came from 2-nil down to salvage a 2-2 draw with Cork City.

Shelbourne can draw level on points with Women’s National League leaders Peamount this afternoon.

Shels entertain Athlone Town.

Elsewhere, Bohemians face Treaty United, and Galway play Cork City.

Then at 7, DLR Waves face Wexford Youths.