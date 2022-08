St. Patrick’s Athletic are hoping to progress to the playoff round of the Conference League tonight.

They hold a 1-nil lead over CSKA Sofia ahead of their second leg.

That match is being played at Tallaght Stadium, where kick-off is at 7.45.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers manager John Russell has urged his players to think of tonight’s tie with Viking as goalless.

They trail by 5-goals to 1 after last week’s first leg in Norway.

There’s a 7pm start at the Showgrounds.