Paralympic Games qualification for Ellen Keane

Aug 6, 2023 17:54 By radiokerrynews
Ellen Keane has booked her place at next year's Paralympic Games in Paris.

The Clontarf native won silver at the Para-Swimming World Championships in Manchester yesterday as she finished second in the 100m Breaststroke SB8 Final.

