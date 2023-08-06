Paralympic Games qualification for Ellen Keane

Ellen Keane has booked her place at next year's Paralympic Games in Paris.
The Clontarf native won silver at the Para-Swimming World Championships in Manchester yesterday as she finished second in the 100m Breaststroke SB8 Final.
