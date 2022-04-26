Pairc Uí Rinn confirmed as venue for Kerry versus Cork

Pairc Uí Rinn has been confirmed as the venue for the Kerry versus Cork Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final.

It brings to an end the long running saga of where the game would be played, if at all.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is unavailable due to its staging of Ed Sheeran concerts and Cork had stated they would not travel to Killarney for the fixture.

Throw-in for the match on Saturday week will be at 6 and the tie be preceded by the Ladies Provincial Football Championship clash of Kerry and Tipperary at 3:30.

Tickets will only be on sale through the County Boards.

All Kerry and Cork season ticket holders will be entitled to a ticket.