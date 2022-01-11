O'Mahony looks set to be available for Munster against Castres

Peter O'Mahony looks set to be available for Munster ahead of their Champions Cup clash against Castres on Friday.

The captain has returned to training after missing the win over Ulster last weekend with a leg strain.

Jean Kleyn is also back with the squad, having sustained a knee injury against Connacht on New Year's Day.

Advertisement

Damien De Allende's availability will be determined later in the week as he deals with an abdominal issue.

Connacht will be without Mack Hansen for their Champions Cup tie against Leicester on Saturday.

The winger will miss out having aggrevated a calf injury in training.

Advertisement

Out-half Jack Carty will be available for selection after being replaced in their New Year's Day win over Munster.