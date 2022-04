Peter O'Mahony is back in the Munster team for their Champions Cup last 16 second leg against Exeter tomorrow.

He captains the side from the back row while Simon Zebo and Joey Carbery also return to the starting 15.

Meanwhile, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has named Ethan McIlroy and Andrew Warwick in his selection for their game with Toulouse in Belfast.

Nick Timoney is poised to make his 100th appearance in the back row.