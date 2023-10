Marcus Smith will start at full-back for England in Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final with Fiji.

He's included as one of two changes to the side that narrowly beat Samoa, with Elliot Daly returning to the matchday 15.

Owen Farrell will captain the side from 10, with George Ford dropping to the bench

They play a Fiji side which has a number of Olympic Gold medal winners.

Their assistant coach Graham Dewes believes the success in Sevens rugby will drive them on against England…