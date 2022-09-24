Advertisement
O'Donovan & McCarthy lead Irish medal prospects

Sep 24, 2022 09:09 By radiokerrysport
O'Donovan & McCarthy lead Irish medal prospects
Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy lead the Irish medal prospects at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic today.

The Cork pair go in the final of the lightweight men's double sculls shortly after 1.20pm Irish time.

At five-past-12, Katie O'Brien and Steven McGowan race in the final of the Para mixed double sculls.

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen represent the Irish interest in the women's lightweight double sculls.

The women's four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lamble, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty go in their final just before 20-to-two.

