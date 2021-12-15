O'Connor Brings New And Familiar Faces For Kerry 2022 Panel

Jack O’Connor has called up 9 new players to the Kerry panel as the Kingdom prepare for 2022.

The strong county championship performances by Tralee clubs is reflected in the players called up.

Club and County champions Austin Stacks have 3 players included – they are captain Dylan Casey, corner back Jack O’Shea and midfielder Greg Horan.

Na Gaeil’s defenders Stefan Okunbor and Andrew Barry have been called up. Okunbor recently returned from a three-year AFL stint with Geelong Cats and many consider him for the full back position.

Kerins O’Rahillys forward Jack Savage, who was the top scorer in this year’s Kerry SFC has also been included in the panel.

O’Connor has recalled Dr Crokes keeper Shane Murphy to challenge Shane Ryan and Kieran Fitzgibbon for the number 1 jersey.

Spa defender Dan O’Donoghue, who won a Minor All-Ireland in 2014, and East Kerry inside forward Darragh Roche of Glenflesk have also been drafted in for pre-season.

Kerry will take to the pitch in early January for the McGrath Cup before beginning their league campaign away to Donegal at the end of the month.