November rematch for Taylor and Cameron

Eddie Hearn says a rematch between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron is pencilled in for Dublin’s 3Arena on November 25th.

Cameron inflicted a first career defeat upon the undisputed lightweight champion in May, winning by majority decision.

Matchroom boss Hearn has described November 25th as the working date for the rematch.

It’s been confirmed that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in October.

The fight will take place in the Saudi city of Riyadh, and Fury’s title will not be on the line.