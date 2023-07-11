Advertisement
Sport

November rematch for Taylor and Cameron

Jul 11, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrysport
November rematch for Taylor and Cameron November rematch for Taylor and Cameron
Share this article

Eddie Hearn says a rematch between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron is pencilled in for Dublin’s 3Arena on November 25th.

Cameron inflicted a first career defeat upon the undisputed lightweight champion in May, winning by majority decision.

Matchroom boss Hearn has described November 25th as the working date for the rematch.

Advertisement

=====

It’s been confirmed that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in October.

The fight will take place in the Saudi city of Riyadh, and Fury’s title will not be on the line.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sport

Top seed out

Jul 11, 2023 17:07
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus