Róisín Ní Ríain finished fifth in the 400-metre freestyle S13 at the Para-Swimming World Championships this evening .

She clocked at time of 4-minutes-42-point-74 seconds in Manchester.

Barry McClements came sixth in the final of the 100-metre backstroke S9 meanwhile.

And Nicole Turner finished fifth in the 100-metre Breaststroke SB6 with a season best time of 1-minute-41-point-35-seconds.