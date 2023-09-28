Newcastle United end Manchester City Quadruple hopes

Newcastle United have knocked Manchester City out of the English League Cup.

The Magpies won 1-nil at St James' Park last night with a goal by Alexander Isak and will now face Manchester United in the last 16 in what will be a repeat of last year's final.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was happy with his side's second half display:

Despite the defeat City boss Pep Guardiola says he's not too disappointed:

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher started in goal for Liverpool, who beat Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield.

Dominik Szobozslai scored a great goal for Liverpool and his manager Jurgen Klopp says the Hungarian has impressed since joining the club in the summer.

Liverpool's reward for that win is a trip to Bournemouth in the next round.

Elsewhere, Everton beat Aston Villa 2-1 and will now face Burnley.

A goal by Nicolas Jackson saw Chelsea overcome Brighton by 1 goal to nil to book a meeting with Blackburn Rovers.

Republic of Ireland under 21 captain Andrew Moran scored twice for Blackburn in their 5-2 win over Cardiff City.

Arsenal are through to the last-16 of the EFL Cup after a narrow 1-nil victory away at Brentford.

Boss Mikel Arteta was especially delighted with the clean sheet. They'll play West Ham - who beat League One Lincoln 1-nil - next