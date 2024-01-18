New Signing For Kerry FC

Kerry Football Club has announced the arrival of Antonio Tuta to Mounthawk Park ahead of the new season.

Goalkeeper Tuta arrived in the Kingdom from Finn Harps.

Tuta, a Croatian national, becomes the clubs 5th signing of the winter transfer window.

The 28 year old has vast experience of the game and before arriving in Donegal, his most recent spell on the books was with HRV Dragovolijac in Croatia. He also had stints in Iceland, Slovenia, Austria and Bulgaria before his arrival in Finn Park.