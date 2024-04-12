New Munster contract for Peter O’Mahony

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony has signed a new one-year contract with the province.

To date, the Cork Constitution man has made 291 professional rugby appearances which includes 182 for Munster, 105 for Ireland and 4 for the British & Irish Lions, the latter of which saw O’Mahony receive a Lions cap when he led the side in the first Test against the All Blacks in June 2017.

The 34-year-old has won two league titles with Munster and five 6 Nations titles with Ireland, captaining Munster and Ireland to URC and Six Nations championships in the past 12 months.

A former PBC student, O’Mahony joined the Academy in 2008 and made his debut away to Ulster as a 21-year-old in 2010.

He won his first league title with Munster in 2011 and in 2012 made his Ireland debut along with winning Munster’s Young Player of the Year award.

He was named club captain in 2013 and was our longest-serving captain of the professional era, stepping down from the role after over 10 years earlier this season.

He won Munster’s Player of the Year award in 2019 and so far this season, has made five appearances for Munster and 11 appearances for Ireland.

Will Connors and Jason Jenkins have both been drafted in to the Leinster team for tomorrow's Investec Champions Cup quarter-final with La Rochelle.

Josh van der Flier and Ross Molony are the players to drop to the bench for the game at the Aviva Stadium.

Meanwhile, Steven Kitshoff and Iain Henderson have both been passed fit to play for Ulster in their Challenge Cup quarter-final with Clermont.

And Connacht are without the injured Jack Carty for their meeting with Benetton, with Kerry's JJ Hanrahan named to start at out-half.