New manager for Crokes

Dr.Crokes are looking for a new manager for their senior football team.

Edmund O’Sullivan’s 3 year term is up and he is not seeking an extension.

Crokes have released the following statement "At last night's AGM of Dr. Crokes GAA Club, Chairman, Matt O'Neill, announced that the football senior management team had stepped down. Edmund O'Sullivan's three-year term as manager had been completed and Edmund has elected not to seek an extension to his term as manager. Matt thanked Edmund for his work and dedication over his three-year term as manager, a year prior to that with Pat O'Shea and prior to that, five years as manager of minor teams. Matt also thanked selectors, Eoin Brosnan, Colm Cooper and Jamie Doolan for their significant input to the management of the senior team. The process to appoint a new management team has commenced."