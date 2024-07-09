Advertisement
Sport

New manager for Cork hurlers

Jul 9, 2024 16:50 By radiokerrysport
New manager for Cork hurlers
Noel Furlong has been appointed the new Cork Under-20 Hurling manager.

He replaces Ben O’Connor, who led the young rebels to All Ireland success last year.

Furlong has agreed a two-year term.

