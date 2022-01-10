New committee voted in by Kerry Motor Club

A new committee has been elected to steer Kerry Motor Club into its 50th year..

The Tralee-based club will celebrate its 50th birthday on Monday, January 31st and the newly elected committee will take over on February 1st following a ceremonial handing over on 50th birthday. The club hopes to mark the occasion on January 31st but that will depend on public health restrictions at that time.

Eoin Duffin, the Circuit of Kerry’s Clerk of the Course takes over as club chair from the long-serving PJ O’Dowd. PJ will assume the role of vice chair for the year ahead after an online election that took place over video conference call.

Advertisement

Long-serving club member Michelle Walsh takes over from Stephen O’Connell as club secretary – a role her mother Noreen held over 30 years ago.

Christina Fealy remains as club treasurer, while Sean Moriarty is the club’s new press officer. He takes over from Mike Cleary who moves to the membership secretary role after long-serving membership secretary Ger O’Brien stepped down from the position.

Jason Brick continues as the club’s chief marshal and Linda O’Neill remains as the club’s child welfare officer.

Advertisement

Sarah Leahy is the club’s new development officer.

Outgoing chairman PJ O’Dowd paid tribute to his fellow officers.

“The club is in a very strong place thanks to the hard work of all the members,” he said. “We look forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary with a very good team in place to lead the club into its next 50th years.”

Advertisement

Local motorsport journalist and co-driver Sean Moriarty was voted the Club Person of the Year for 2021 for his work in promoting the club in recent years.

Kerry Motor Club was founded on Monday, January 31st, 1972, following a meeting of like-minded individuals at the home of Arthur Caball in Oakpark, Tralee.

In attendance were Arthur Caball, Rae Kelliher, Maurice Kelliher, Tommy Leahy, Ted Keane, Liam Nolan, Tommy O’Brien, Jimmy Nolan and John Gleeson.

Advertisement

The club is planning a range of events throughout 2022 to mark its 50th anniversary but a lot of events are dependent on COVID-19 restrictions.

However, an outdoor Cars’N’Coffee style event will take place in Tralee town centre on February 13th – more details on this event will be released in the next few weeks.