Nadal looking to win 14th French Open

Jun 5, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Rafa Nadal is looking to win a 14th French Open title this afternoon.

The Roland Garros specialist comes up against world number 8 Casper Ruud who is into his first Grand Slam decider.

The final gets underway at 2pm.

