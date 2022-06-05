Nadal looking to win 14th French Open

Rafa Nadal is looking to win a 14th French Open title this afternoon.
The Roland Garros specialist comes up against world number 8 Casper Ruud who is into his first Grand Slam decider.
The final gets underway at 2pm.
