Nadal And Barty Advance While Zverev Is Out Of Australian Open Tennis

Third seed Alexander Zverev has been knocked out of the Australian Open - losing to Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

Canadian Shapovalov will face Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Nadal continued his quest for a record-breaking 21st major title by beating Adrian Mannarino in Melbourne.

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty has booked her place in the quarter-finals.

She beat Amanda Anisimova as she continued a perfect start to the tournament, where she is yet to drop a set.

Barty is hoping to become the first Australian to win their home Grand Slam in 44 years.