Nadal advances but Krejcikova out

Jan 25, 2022 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Rafael Nadal is into a Grand Slam singles semi final for a 36th time.

The Spaniard beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov in five sets - 6-3, 6-4, 4-6. 3-6, 6-3 at the Australian Open.

Nadal will now play either Matteo Berrettini or Gael Monfils.

Elsewhere in Melbourne, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova has been knocked out by Madison Keys.

The American is into the last four of the women's singles after a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Women's top seed and home favourite Ash Barty is in quarter-final action against Jessica Pegula shortly.

