Na Gaeil are through to the AIB Munster GAA Football Intermediate Club Championship Final.

They faced Drom and Inch of Tipperary in Templetuohy this afternoon.

The match was tight in the first half with Na Gaeil ahead by a point at halftime.

They then pulled away in the second half and the game finished 1-10 to 0-09.

Mick O'Sullivan reports: