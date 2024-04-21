Munster win in URC

Munster produced a win in their first fixture in the southern hemisphere.
They got past the Bulls by 27 points to 22 this evening after their hosts were reduced to 14 men.
Advertisement
Munster produced a win in their first fixture in the southern hemisphere.
They got past the Bulls by 27 points to 22 this evening after their hosts were reduced to 14 men.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus