Sport

Munster win in URC

Apr 21, 2024 09:23 By radiokerrysport
Munster win in URC
Munster produced a win in their first fixture in the southern hemisphere.

They got past the Bulls by 27 points to 22 this evening after their hosts were reduced to 14 men.

