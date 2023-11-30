Munster team to face Glasgow warriors announced

The Munster team has been named for Friday’s sold-out URC clash against leaders Glasgow Warriors at Musgrave Park (7.35pm).

There are three changes to the side that faced Leinster last week with hooker Diarmuid Barron continuing as captain.

Alex Nankivell is included at inside centre, Seán O’Brien starts on the wing and Academy lock Edwin Edogbo comes into the second row. A positional switch for Shane Daly sees him move to full-back.

Oli Jager is included among the replacements and in line to make his Munster debut after recently joining the province from the Crusaders.

Daly, Calvin Nash and O’Brien start in the back three with Nankivell and Antoine Frisch in midfield as Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continue their half-back partnership.

The front row of Jeremy Loughman, Barron and Stephen Archer is unchanged with Edogbo joining Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Tom Ahern makes his second start in an unchanged back row that also includes John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes.

Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne and Jager provide the front row back-up with Fineen Wycherley, Academy back row Brian Gleeson and Alex Kendellen completing the forward cover. Kendellen is set to make his 50th Munster appearance.

Conor Murray and Rory Scannell are the backline replacements.

On the injury front, Jean Kleyn, John Ryan and Simon Zebo were unavailable for selection due to knocks.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Seán O'Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (C), Stephen Archer; Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne, Oli Jager, Fineen Wycherley, Brian Gleeson, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell, Alex Kendellen