Munster team named for Champions Cup opener

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup opener against Bayonne at Thomond Park (5.30pm).

Tadhg Beirne captains the side with six changes to the starting XV from last week’s win over Glasgow Warriors at Musgrave Park.

There are three Academy players in the squad with first year winger Shay McCarthy starting on his Champions Cup debut.

Rory Scannell, Conor Murray, Scott Buckley, John Ryan and Fineen Wycherley also come into the side.

Calvin Nash starts at full-back for Munster for the first time, Tom Ahern makes his first Champions Cup start and Alex Nankivell makes his Champions Cup debut.

Full-back Nash is joined in the back three by wingers McCarthy and Seán O’Brien, who makes his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster.

Scannell and Nankivell start together in midfield with Murray and Jack Crowley in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Buckley and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Wycherley and captain Beirne in the engine room.

Ahern, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes start together in the back row for the third game in succession.

Former Academy hooker Eoghan Clarke, who recently rejoined the province on a short-term contract, is among the replacements and is in line to make his Munster debut.

Academy out-half Tony Butler and full-back/winger Ben O’Connor are also included with O’Connor set to make his Champions Cup debut.

Jack O’Donoghue returns from an ankle injury to take his place among the replacements.

On the injury front, Academy lock Edwin Edogbo, Diarmuid Barron, Shane Daly and Oli Jager were unavailable for selection due to minor injuries.

Patrick Campbell (ankle) and Simon Zebo (knee) also missed out.

Keith Earls and Andrew Conway will take to the pitch at half-time with Munster supporters getting the opportunity to show their appreciation for the fantastic contribution they made to Munster Rugby.

Munster: Calvin Nash; Shay McCarthy, Alex Nankivell, Rory Scannell, Seán O'Brien; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Scott Buckley, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (C); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Jack O'Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Tony Butler, Ben O'Connor.