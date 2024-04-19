Munster side named to face Bulls

The Munster side has been named for Saturday’s URC Round 14 clash against Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

There are six personnel changes and one positional switch to the side that faced Northampton Saints two weeks ago.

Calvin Nash, Shane Daly and RG Snyman start having missed out last time due to injury/illness with Conor Murray, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue also coming into the starting XV.

Simon Zebo moves to full-back with Nash and Daly starting on either wing.

Alex Nankivell and Antoine Frisch continue their centre partnership with Murray and Jack Crowley in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer start in an unchanged front row with Snyman and captain Tadhg Beirne paired together in the engine room for the first time.

A back row of Peter O’Mahony, Kendellen and O’Donoghue complete the side. O’Donoghue makes his first start since New Year’s Day on his 197th Munster appearance.

Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley and Oli Jager, who returns from injury, provide the front row back-up.

Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett complete the forward cover. It will be the first game that Coombes hasn't started this season.

Craig Casey and Joey Carbery are the backline replacements.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Joey Carbery, John Hodnett.

Charlie Ngatai makes his long-awaited return for Leinster against the Lions tomorrow afternoon.

The centre has been sidelined since December with a calf issue.

Ciarán Frawley starts again at full-back with Harry Byrne at out-half.

Finlay Bealham will play his 200th game for Connacht when the host Zebre tomorrow.

He's just the seventh player ever to reach that total for the westerners.

Tonight, Ulster take on Cardiff at Kingspan Stadium at 7.35pm.