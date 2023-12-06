Munster Rugby Welcome Centre Of Excellence Funding

Munster Rugby have welcomed the announcement of 1.2 million investment in the Cork Centre of Excellence at Musgrave Park.

The Cork Centre of Excellence will be built primarily for Munster Rugby’s underage sides and the surrounding community with local clubs, schools and community groups set to benefit.

The new indoor training facility will include an all-weather playing surface, a gymnasium, dressing rooms, treatment rooms, offices, a kitchen and public toilets.

The new development will total a cost of 2.7million and is aiming to be completed by the end of 2024.