Advertisement
Sport

Munster prop facing extended period on sidelines

Feb 12, 2024 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Munster prop facing extended period on sidelines
Share this article

Munster prop Roman Salanoa is facing an extended period on the sidelines.

The province say he had a further procedure yesterday, having undergone a knee operation at the end of last season.

However, Simon Zebo does not need knee surgery, and will increase his training load.

Advertisement

Conor Murray, Jeremy Loughman and Oli Jager have all been released from Ireland camp, and are available for Friday’s URC trip to Scarlets.

====

Connacht hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin, and back row forward Oisin McCormack are out until mid-to-late March.

Advertisement

They’re rehabbing respective neck and thigh injuries.

In better news for Pete Wilkins, Paul Boyle, Cathal Forde and Sean O’Brien are all fit again and set to feature away to Cardiff.

Sean Jansen has also resumed training following a shoulder injury.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Allen survives huge scare
Advertisement
Trio back for Kerry
McSharry into World final
Advertisement

Recommended

Allen survives huge scare
Gardaí appeal for the public’s help in a number of incidents
Trio back for Kerry
Council says tender process for 8km section of South Kerry Greenway has begun
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus