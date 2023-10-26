Munster Men To Feature For South Africa

Munsters Jean Kleyn & RG Snyman will both play in the World Cup Final for South Africa.

Jean Kleyn who made 5 appearances for Ireland was never chosen by Andy Farrell and was therefore eligible for selection by his native country earlier this year. The Second row has been selected on the bench alongside fellow Munster second row RG Snyman who fought his way back into the Springbok squad after recovering from back-to-back acl injuries since joining the province in 2020.

They are part of a 7-1 split on the bench, meaning 7 forwards and 1 back which is the veteran utility back Willie Le Roux.

Mannie Libbok has been dropped from the squad as Handre Pollard is chosen at Outhalf.

Faf de Klerk is named at 9 with former Munster centre Damian De Allende at 12.

There are also 2 Munster men in the Springboks backroom team. Felix Jones who played for Munster and Ireland is assistant coach while Killarney man Paddy Sullivan who is Senior performance analyst with Montpellier has taken up that role with South Africa for the duration of the World Cup.