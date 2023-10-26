Advertisement
Sport

Munster Men To Feature For South Africa

Oct 26, 2023 18:13 By brendan
Munster Men To Feature For South Africa
Share this article

Munsters Jean Kleyn & RG Snyman will both play in the World Cup Final for South Africa.

Jean Kleyn who made 5 appearances for Ireland was never chosen by Andy Farrell and was therefore eligible for selection by his native country earlier this year. The Second row has been selected on the bench alongside fellow Munster second row RG Snyman who fought his way back into the Springbok squad after recovering from back-to-back acl injuries since joining the province in 2020.

They are part of a 7-1 split on the bench, meaning 7 forwards and 1 back which is the veteran utility back Willie Le Roux.

Advertisement

Mannie Libbok has been dropped from the squad as Handre Pollard is chosen at Outhalf.

Faf de Klerk is named at 9 with former Munster centre Damian De Allende at 12.

There are also 2 Munster men in the Springboks backroom team. Felix Jones who played for Munster and Ireland is assistant coach while Killarney man Paddy Sullivan who is Senior performance analyst with Montpellier has taken up that role with South Africa for the duration of the World Cup.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sean McGrath pens deal to stay at Kerry FC
Advertisement
Castleisland coursing preview
McKibbin six off clubhouse lead
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards
Sean McGrath pens deal to stay at Kerry FC
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus