The Johann van Graan era at Munster ended with a whimper last night.

They lost 36-points to 17 to Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship.

After last week’s Heineken Champions Cup disappointment, Leinster return to action today at the RDS where they face Glasgow Warriors.

One of today’s other quarter-finals is an all-South African affair with Vodacom Bulls playing Cell C Sharks.

The other sees DHL Stormers take on Edinburgh.