Munster have fallen at the last 16 hurdle in the Investec Champions Cup this afternoon.

They couldn't find a way past the Northampton Saints with the home side winning 24-14 at Franklin's Gardens.

The Saints now come up against the Bulls in the last 8.

Ulster have progressed to the last 8 of the Challenge Cup today.

Richie Murphy's side produced a strong second half to get past Montpellier by 40-17 in France.