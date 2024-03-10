Advertisement
Sport

Munster double header for Kerry today

Mar 10, 2024
Munster double header for Kerry today
Kerry have a Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship double header today.

Round 3 has them up against Waterford; the Bs at 12.30 and the As from 2.30.

The venue for these games is Banteer.

