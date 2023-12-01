Munster Championship Fixtures confirmed

Kerry's Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final on Saturday April 20th next will be played in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney or TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The Kingdom will either host Cork or be away to Limerick.

The final will be on Sunday May 5th.

Dates are not yet known for Phase 2 of the EirGrid Under 20 Football Championship but Kerry will play the Phase 1 runner-up in Round 1, face Cork in Round 2 and the Phase 1 winner in Round 3.

In the Electric Ireland Munster Football Minor Championship Kerry are to host Cork in the 1/4 finals on Tuesday April 30th.

Semi-finals are fixed for Tuesday May 7th, with the final on Monday the 13th.