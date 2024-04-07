Munster at Northampton in Champions Cup at lunchtime

An Investec Champions Cup quarter final against the Bulls is the prize on offer for Munster this afternoon.

Standing in their way of progression is the Northampton Saints in the last 16 today.

There's no RG Snyman for the visitors to Franklins Gardens for the game which kicks off at 12:30pm.

Later, it's an all French affair with Toulouse taking on Racing 92 at 3pm.

Ulster and Connacht are both in action in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

Richie Murphy's men make the trip to Montpellier at 12:30pm while the Westerners are in France to play Pau at half past 5.

Leinster have booked their place in the Investec Champions Cup quarter finals.

They've beaten the Leicester Tigers by 36 points to 22 thanks to a hattrick of tries from Jamison Gibson Park at the Aviva Stadium.

They'll play La Rochelle in the next round.

The defending champions needed a late missed conversion to squeeze past the Stormers 22-21.

The Bulls dominated a second string Lyon to walk away with a 40 point victory in the early game.

Saracens were soundly beaten in their knockout clash away in Bordeaux.

The French side won 45-12 thanks to five second half tries.

Exeter are into the quarter-finals after coming from behind to get past Bath 21-15.