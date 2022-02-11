MTU Kerry miss out on Sigerson Cup Final

MTU Kerry have missed out on the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final.

In the last four they lost to NUI Galway by 18 points to 15 after extra time in Rathkeale.

MTU Kerry had fought back from 5 points down to make it 11 points apiece at the end of normal time.

They trailed by 3 at half time in extra time, came back again to draw level but their opponents pulled away once more to progress.

MTU Kerry finished with 12; Dara Moynihan, Jack Savage and Tony Brosnan all being red carded at the end.

Team manager Aidan O’Mahony

University of Limerick have reached a first Sigerson Cup Final since 1997 with a 14 points to 11 win over holders DCU.

Kerry’s David Clifford top scored for the victors with 4 points.

Brosna’s Paul Walsh came on as a sub for UL

The Final is next Wednesday.