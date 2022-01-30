MTU hoping to reach semi-final on Tuesday

MTU Kerry will this week attempt to qualify for the last four of the Sigerson Cup.
At 2.30 on Tuesday they host NUI Maynooth in the ¼ Final of the competition.
Aidan O'Mahony, MTU Kerry manager:
Advertisement
MTU Kerry will this week attempt to qualify for the last four of the Sigerson Cup.
At 2.30 on Tuesday they host NUI Maynooth in the ¼ Final of the competition.
Aidan O'Mahony, MTU Kerry manager:
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus