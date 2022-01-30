Advertisement
MTU hoping to reach semi-final on Tuesday

Jan 30, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
MTU hoping to reach semi-final on Tuesday
MTU Kerry will this week attempt to qualify for the last four of the Sigerson Cup.

At 2.30 on Tuesday they host NUI Maynooth in the ¼ Final of the competition.

Aidan O'Mahony, MTU Kerry manager:

