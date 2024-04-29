Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final
St.Brendans Park FC 3 v 1 Listowel Celtic
Charleville Cheese Division Four
Tralee Bay Wanderers 1 v 5 Castlegregory Celtic B
Greyhound Bar Cup
Mastergeeha 0 Killarney Athletic 0 AET
Mastergeeha won 5 -4 on penalties
Today:
Charleville Cheese Division One
7-30 Windmill United v Tralee Dynamos B
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO
U13 Girl’s Div 1
Camp Juniors v Mastergeeha 7.15pm
U15 Mary Lyne Cup
Killarney Celtic v Park 7.30pm
U16 LOL Cup 1ST Round
Iveragh v Listowel Celtic 7PM
U13 Boy’s Div 2 South
MEK v Milltown FC 6pm