Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Apr 29, 2024 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final
St.Brendans Park FC 3 v 1 Listowel Celtic

Charleville Cheese Division Four
Tralee Bay Wanderers 1 v 5 Castlegregory Celtic B

Greyhound Bar Cup
Mastergeeha 0 Killarney Athletic 0 AET
Mastergeeha won 5 -4 on penalties

Today:

Charleville Cheese Division One
7-30 Windmill United v Tralee Dynamos B
Venue Mounthawk Park BLUE ASTRO

U13 Girl’s Div 1
Camp Juniors v Mastergeeha 7.15pm

U15 Mary Lyne Cup
Killarney Celtic v Park 7.30pm

U16 LOL Cup 1ST Round
Iveragh v Listowel Celtic 7PM

U13 Boy’s Div 2 South
MEK v Milltown FC 6pm

