Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Football League
Division 6 Shield
Kilcummin 3-8 Spa Killarney 1-2
Ladies County U14 Football League
Division 3
Killarney Legion 5-08 -v- Na Gaeil 3-08
Division 4
Beale 5-10 -v - Kilcummin 6-05
Division 6
Duagh 6-06 -v- Miltown/Castlemaine 5-09
Ballyduff 2-14 -v- Dingle 2-05
Division 7
Listowel Emmets 2-05 -v- ISG 5-06
Division 8
Austin Stacks B 1-04 -v- Kerins O Rahilly 6-01
Today:
Credit Union SHL
Division 2A
First named at home
Tralee Parnells V Rathmore 7:30
Abbeydorney V St Brendan's 8:00
Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition
All games at 7
Division 1 Final in John Mitchels
Churchill meet Laune Rangers
Division 4 final in Cromane
Dromid/Waterville play Castlegregory
Division 3 Semi-finals
St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers host Ardfert.
Milltown/Castlemaine welcome Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville
East Kerry U17 League Finals sponsored by Tom Tobin Killarney Medals and Trophies Ltd.
Games at 7 and must produce a winner on the day
Division 1
Rathmore V Kenmare in Glenflesk
Division 2
Kilcummin V Glenflesk
Division 3
Fossa V Beaufort in Legion