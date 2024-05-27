Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

May 27, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 6 Shield

Kilcummin 3-8 Spa Killarney 1-2

Ladies County U14 Football League

Division 3

Killarney Legion 5-08 -v- Na Gaeil 3-08

Division 4

Beale 5-10 -v - Kilcummin 6-05

Division 6

Duagh 6-06 -v- Miltown/Castlemaine 5-09

Ballyduff 2-14 -v- Dingle 2-05

Division 7

Listowel Emmets 2-05 -v- ISG 5-06

Division 8

Austin Stacks B 1-04 -v- Kerins O Rahilly 6-01

Today:

Credit Union SHL

Division 2A

First named at home

Tralee Parnells V Rathmore 7:30

Abbeydorney V St Brendan's 8:00

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition

All games at 7

Division 1 Final in John Mitchels

Churchill meet Laune Rangers

Division 4 final in Cromane

Dromid/Waterville play Castlegregory

Division 3 Semi-finals

St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers host Ardfert.

Milltown/Castlemaine welcome Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville

East Kerry U17 League Finals sponsored by Tom Tobin Killarney Medals and Trophies Ltd.

Games at 7 and must produce a winner on the day

Division 1

Rathmore V Kenmare in Glenflesk

Division 2

Kilcummin V Glenflesk

Division 3

Fossa V Beaufort in Legion

