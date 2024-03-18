Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League
First named at home
Division 1A
Listowel Emmets V Austin Stacks 1:00
Spa Killarney V Killarney Legion 3:00
Division 1B
Ballymacelligott V Laune Rangers 3:00
John Mitchels V Keel/Listry 6:00
Division 3A
Glenflesk V Kilcummin 3:00
Division 3B
Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats V Ballyduff 7:00
Division 5A
Beaufort V Moyvane 3:00
Division 5B
Annascaul/Lispole V Duagh 3:00
Division 7 @ 4
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Dingle
Desmonds/Scartaglen V Castlegregory
Tralee District Board
Senior League @ 12
Na Gaeil host Austin Stacks
Under 13 Div 2
Kerins O'Rahilly's v Ardfert at 12