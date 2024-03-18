Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 18, 2024 09:18 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League

First named at home

Division 1A

Listowel Emmets V Austin Stacks 1:00

Spa Killarney V Killarney Legion 3:00

Division 1B

Ballymacelligott V Laune Rangers 3:00

John Mitchels V Keel/Listry 6:00

Division 3A

Glenflesk V Kilcummin 3:00

Division 3B

Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats V Ballyduff 7:00

Division 5A

Beaufort V Moyvane 3:00

Division 5B

Annascaul/Lispole V Duagh 3:00

Division 7 @ 4

Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Dingle

Desmonds/Scartaglen V Castlegregory

Tralee District Board

Senior League @ 12

Na Gaeil host Austin Stacks

Under 13 Div 2

Kerins O'Rahilly's v Ardfert at 12

