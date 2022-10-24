Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry LGFA District County Championships
Quarter Finals
U13
South Kerry 0-02
East Kerry 2-07
Tralee 2-12
West Kerry 3-07
St Kierans 1-11
North Kerry 4-13
U17
South Kerry 5-15
East Kerry 5-10
West Kerry 0-09
St Kierans 3-27
