Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 28, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Colleges Football

Russell Cup
Semi-Final
Venue: Caherslee, Tralee
Pobscoil Corca Dhuibhne V St Pats Castleisland 1:00

Corn Aodan Ui Chonchuir

Advertisement

Div A
Mercy Mounthawk V St Brendans Killarney 1:00

Div B
Colaiste Ide agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale V P.S Rathmore 1:00

Kerry Ladies Football
U14 non county

Advertisement

Division 1
Southern Gaels A 5-03 Abbeydorney 2-02
Fossa 6-09 Austin Stacks 2-02

Division 2
Kerins O'Rahillys 1-08 ISG 3-10
Na Geail 3-07 Beaufort 3-11
Rathmore 1-08 Listowel Emmets 6-12

Division 3
Dingle Annascaul 7-09 Duagh 3-01
Moyvane 7-07 Laune Rangers 6-10

Advertisement

Division 4
Finuge St Senans 4-20 Ballymac 3-09

Div 5a
Spa 1-10 Legion B 1-08

Donal Curtin Cup
Beale 3-01 Southern Gaels B 4-20

Advertisement

U16 Co League
Churchill 1-06 Ballyduff 0-06

U14 non county league
Division 3
Glenflesk v Firies 6.30

Division 5a
ISG v Dr Crokes - Kenmare school - 6.30

Advertisement

County Minor Football League
Division 1
Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes V Keel/Listry 6:30

Division 4A
Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Milltown/Castlemaine V John Mitchels 6:30

Division 6A
Venue: Listry, (Round 3), Castlegregory GAA Club V Skellig Rangers Valentia 6:30,

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus