Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Colleges Football
Russell Cup
Semi-Final
Venue: Caherslee, Tralee
Pobscoil Corca Dhuibhne V St Pats Castleisland 1:00
Corn Aodan Ui Chonchuir
Div A
Mercy Mounthawk V St Brendans Killarney 1:00
Div B
Colaiste Ide agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale V P.S Rathmore 1:00
Kerry Ladies Football
U14 non county
Division 1
Southern Gaels A 5-03 Abbeydorney 2-02
Fossa 6-09 Austin Stacks 2-02
Division 2
Kerins O'Rahillys 1-08 ISG 3-10
Na Geail 3-07 Beaufort 3-11
Rathmore 1-08 Listowel Emmets 6-12
Division 3
Dingle Annascaul 7-09 Duagh 3-01
Moyvane 7-07 Laune Rangers 6-10
Division 4
Finuge St Senans 4-20 Ballymac 3-09
Div 5a
Spa 1-10 Legion B 1-08
Donal Curtin Cup
Beale 3-01 Southern Gaels B 4-20
U16 Co League
Churchill 1-06 Ballyduff 0-06
U14 non county league
Division 3
Glenflesk v Firies 6.30
Division 5a
ISG v Dr Crokes - Kenmare school - 6.30
County Minor Football League
Division 1
Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes V Keel/Listry 6:30
Division 4A
Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Milltown/Castlemaine V John Mitchels 6:30
Division 6A
Venue: Listry, (Round 3), Castlegregory GAA Club V Skellig Rangers Valentia 6:30,