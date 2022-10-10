Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Oct 10, 2022 07:10 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures and results
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region football
Under 15 Div 2 Final
Churchill 2-10 John Mitchels 1-9

South Kerry Under 15 Football Championship
Final
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 0-13 Waterville/Dromid Pearses 0-3

