Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Jun 10, 2024 11:41 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures and results
Ladies U14 County League

Round 3 – Division 6
Daingean Uí Chúis -v- Duagh - postponed
St Pats 1-08 -v- Ballyduff 7-06
Currow 11-12 -v- Glenflesk 9-07

Round 7 Division 8
Churchill B 5-11 -v- Kerins O Rahilly 1-06
Laune Rangers B 5-14 – v- Beale B 6-06
ISG C -v- Austin Stacks B - Dromore 4pm - awaiting result

Today:

Munster 60x30 silver master's A singles handball final

Dominic Lynch, Kerry v Paul Mullen, Tipperary at 7.30 in Cullen, County Cork.

The match will be followed by the Munster 60x30 over 70s singles semi final between Dermot Casey, Kerry and Pakie Mullen, Tipperary

Credit Union SFL

Division 6 Cup

Venue: Strand Road

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Milltown/Castlemaine 7:30

