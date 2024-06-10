Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies U14 County League
Round 3 – Division 6
Daingean Uí Chúis -v- Duagh - postponed
St Pats 1-08 -v- Ballyduff 7-06
Currow 11-12 -v- Glenflesk 9-07
Round 7 Division 8
Churchill B 5-11 -v- Kerins O Rahilly 1-06
Laune Rangers B 5-14 – v- Beale B 6-06
ISG C -v- Austin Stacks B - Dromore 4pm - awaiting result
Today:
Munster 60x30 silver master's A singles handball final
Dominic Lynch, Kerry v Paul Mullen, Tipperary at 7.30 in Cullen, County Cork.
The match will be followed by the Munster 60x30 over 70s singles semi final between Dermot Casey, Kerry and Pakie Mullen, Tipperary
Credit Union SFL
Division 6 Cup
Venue: Strand Road
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Milltown/Castlemaine 7:30