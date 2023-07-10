Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies County U14 Football League
Div 2
Corca Dhuibhne 6-12 v Abbeydorney 3-06
Cromane 3-07 v Scartaglen 1-01
Div 5
Na Gaeil 3-06 v Firies 1-01
Div 6
MKL B 5-06 v ISG B 5-02
Rathmore 3 07 -v Southern Gaels 2 07
Ballymac 5-04 v Listowel Emmets B 8-13
Div 9
Finuge St Senans 3-03 v John Mitchels B 3-02
Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13's football competition
Div. 1
Na Gaeil 0-07 Austin Stacks 5-12
Ardfert 1-06 John Mitchel's. 5-16
Div. 2
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-17 Annascaul/Lispole 4-11
Div. 3
Dromid/Waterville 0-12 Laune Rangers 1-09
Div. 4
John Mitchel's B 2-12 Churchill 3-07
St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig 0-09 Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-10
Div. 5
St. Pat's, Blennerville 0-08 St. Mary's/Renard/Valentia 3-15
Div. 6
Austin Stacks B 2-04 Milltown/Castlemaine B 2-16
Div. 7
Ardfert B 3-16 Laune Rangers B 1-06
North Kerry U13 Football League
sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee
Group A
Duagh 4.11 Nth Gaels 5.11
Finuge 3.12 Knock Brosna 1.06
Group B
St Senans 4.09 Beale/Tarbert 3.03
Listowel B 3. 04 Moyvane 5. 11
TODAY:
Ladies Senior Club Football League
sponsored by Corrib Oil
Finals
Division 1
Southern Gaels -v- Na Gaeil - 7:45 @ Cromane
Division 3
Finuge/St Senans -v- MKL Gaels - 7.30 @ John Mitchels
Division 5
Abbeydorney -v- Fossa - 8 @ Na Gaeil
Division 6
Southern Gaels B -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane - 7.45 @ Fitzgerald Stadium
Division 7
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Kerins O'Rahillys - 7:30 @ St Pats
Relegation playoffs
Division 1
Dr Crokes -v- Rathmore - 6:45
Division 3
Spa -v- Kilcummin - 7
Division 6
Ballymacelligott -v- Killarney Legion - 7:30
Back games
Division 2 - Round 3
Beaufort -v- Corca Dhuibhne - 7:45
Division 4 - Round 3
Laune Rangers -v- Austin Stacks - 7:30
Ladies County U14 Football League
Div 1
Southern Gaels v MKL Gaels 7
Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets 7
Div 4
Moyvane v Glenflesk 7:30
Div 7
Dr Crokes v Beale 7:30
Laune Rangers v John Mitchels 7
Div 3 back game
Kilcummin v Churchill 7:15
Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Austin Stacks C home to Annascaul B @ 7:30
North Kerry U13 Football League
sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee
Group A
Ballyduff B v Listowel A @ 7
North Kerry U15 Football League
Knock/Brosna v Duagh in Knocknagoshel @ 7