Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Jul 10, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures and results
Ladies County U14 Football League

Div 2
Corca Dhuibhne 6-12 v Abbeydorney 3-06
Cromane 3-07 v Scartaglen 1-01

Div 5
Na Gaeil 3-06 v Firies 1-01

Div 6
MKL B 5-06 v ISG B 5-02
Rathmore 3 07 -v Southern Gaels 2 07
Ballymac 5-04 v Listowel Emmets B 8-13

Div 9
Finuge St Senans 3-03 v John Mitchels B 3-02

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13's football competition

Div. 1
Na Gaeil 0-07 Austin Stacks 5-12
Ardfert 1-06 John Mitchel's. 5-16

Div. 2
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-17 Annascaul/Lispole 4-11

Div. 3
Dromid/Waterville 0-12 Laune Rangers 1-09

Div. 4
John Mitchel's B 2-12 Churchill 3-07
St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig 0-09 Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-10

Div. 5
St. Pat's, Blennerville 0-08 St. Mary's/Renard/Valentia 3-15

Div. 6
Austin Stacks B 2-04 Milltown/Castlemaine B 2-16

Div. 7
Ardfert B 3-16 Laune Rangers B 1-06

North Kerry U13 Football League
sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee

Group A
Duagh 4.11 Nth Gaels 5.11
Finuge 3.12 Knock Brosna 1.06

Group B
St Senans 4.09 Beale/Tarbert 3.03
Listowel B 3. 04 Moyvane 5. 11

TODAY:

Ladies Senior Club Football League
sponsored by Corrib Oil

Finals

Division 1
Southern Gaels -v- Na Gaeil - 7:45 @ Cromane

Division 3
Finuge/St Senans -v- MKL Gaels - 7.30 @ John Mitchels

Division 5
Abbeydorney -v- Fossa - 8 @ Na Gaeil

Division 6
Southern Gaels B -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane - 7.45 @ Fitzgerald Stadium

Division 7
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Kerins O'Rahillys - 7:30 @ St Pats

Relegation playoffs

Division 1
Dr Crokes -v- Rathmore - 6:45

Division 3
Spa -v- Kilcummin - 7

Division 6
Ballymacelligott -v- Killarney Legion - 7:30

Back games

Division 2 - Round 3
Beaufort -v- Corca Dhuibhne - 7:45

Division 4 - Round 3
Laune Rangers -v- Austin Stacks - 7:30

Ladies County U14 Football League

Div 1
Southern Gaels v MKL Gaels 7
Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets 7

Div 4
Moyvane v Glenflesk 7:30

Div 7
Dr Crokes v Beale 7:30
Laune Rangers v John Mitchels 7

Div 3 back game
Kilcummin v Churchill 7:15

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Austin Stacks C home to Annascaul B @ 7:30

North Kerry U13 Football League
sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee

Group A
Ballyduff B v Listowel A @ 7

North Kerry U15 Football League
Knock/Brosna v Duagh in Knocknagoshel @ 7

