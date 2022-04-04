Advertisement
Sport

Monday local basketball fixtures & results

Apr 4, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Monday local basketball fixtures & results Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Airport U 18 Girls Div 2:
Ballybunion Wildcats v St Josephs , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 7:45

Kerry Airport U 14 Girls Div 2 A:
St Brendans v St Marys Black, at Moyderwell School, 6:00

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus