Monday local basketball fixtures & results

Kerry Airport U 18 Girls Div 2:
Ballybunion Wildcats v St Josephs , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 7:45
Kerry Airport U 14 Girls Div 2 A:
St Brendans v St Marys Black, at Moyderwell School, 6:00
Advertisement
Kerry Airport U 18 Girls Div 2:
Ballybunion Wildcats v St Josephs , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 7:45
Kerry Airport U 14 Girls Div 2 A:
St Brendans v St Marys Black, at Moyderwell School, 6:00
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus