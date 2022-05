Mexico's Sergio Perez has won a dramatic Monaco F1 Grand Prix - which was cut short due to time restrictions.

The Red Bull driver crossed the line ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, with standings leader Max Verstappen in third.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton finished eighth - 3 places behind Mercedes teammate George Russell.

The race didn't last the full 77 laps, after a delayed start due to rain and a red flag to allow barrier repairs after a huge crash for Mick Schumacher in the Haas.