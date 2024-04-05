Advertisement
Sport

Moloney recalled to Ireland squad

Apr 5, 2024 17:59 By radiokerrysport
Moloney recalled to Ireland squad
Cliodhna Moloney has been recalled to the Ireland squad.

The Exeter forward has spent three years in the international cold, having been vocal critic of previous IRFU regimes.

===

Munster have failed in their appeal against John Ryan’s three game suspension.

The tighthead had been provisionally included among their replacements for Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup trip to Northampton.

However, Ryan’s ban being upheld means Mark Donnelly will provide cover for Steven Archer on the bench.

====

Ulster have confirmed that Steven Kitshoff will leave the province after just one year of his three-year contract.

The World Cup-winning prop is returning to the DHL Stormers.

=====

The last-16 of the Champions Cup commences tonight, with the meeting of Harlequins and Glasgow.

